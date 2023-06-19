TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A new phase of road work is set to begin in Tangipahoa Parish this summer.

Parish President Robby Miller says as the official start of summer approaches, the overlay program, called Phase 2023, is moving full-speed ahead.

“Our crews are making good use of the longer days to get the Phase 2023 road program off to a positive start,” Miller said.

Starting the week of June 19, the following areas will be under construction.

Paving: Mandela, Pine, Wilson Street, East 8th Street, East Alessi Road, Catfish Farm, Straughan Nursery, Thomas, Nuccio Road, McGee, Pisciotta, McManus, J.E. Joiner;

Milling/Patching: Pinecrest Drive, M.C. Moore Road, Northwood Crossing, Oak Meadows Boulevard, Martino Lane, College Drive, Iverstine, West Lee Hughes, Wellington Lane, Cherie Drive, Iever Street, Burton Street;

Dressing: Stateline Road;

Patching: Chappapeela Road, Pinecrest Drive, M.C. Moore Road, College Drive, Northwood Crossing, Oak Meadows Boulevard, Martino Lane, Cherie Drive, Iever Street, and Burton;

Cutting Cement: Recile and Graceland Road.

The progress of the work depends on the weather but in the meantime, Miller is encouraging drivers to use caution while in the work zones. Residents looking for updates can visit the Tangipahoa Parish website.

