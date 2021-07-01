Tangipahoa Parish authorities looking to identify body of unknown female

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying the body of an unknown female found East of Ponchatoula.

The female is believed to be approximately 5’6 with a medium-large build. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm of two jester masks with a script that reads “Smile Now, Cry Later.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985)345-6150 or Crimestoppers at (800)554-5245.