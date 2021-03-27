Tangipahoa Parish announces continuing road work

AMITE, La. — Tangipahoa Parish has made two announcements regarding continuing road work in both Independence, Velma, Hammond and Ponchatoula.

Work will continue on the Maggio Road crossing on Monday (March 29) as Canadian National continues to complete maintenance work on several crossings in the mid-parish area.

On Friday, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said crews were able to complete a temporary fix at the Maggio Road crossing near Lallie Kemp Medical Center. Crews will return to that site on Monday, March 29, to make a permanent repair at that location before continuing a series of maintenance projects on crossings in the Independence area.

Under the new schedule, crews will do maintenance work on the following dates at the crossings listed below:

Monday, March 29: Maggio Road Crossing, Independence

Tuesday, March 30: Velma Crossing, Velma

Tuesday, April 6: Black Cat Crossing, Independence

Individual crossings are expected to be closed during daylight hours starting at 7 a.m. each day, and travelers will have to detour around the crossing during the work period.

No traffic will be allowed through the crossing during the scheduled closure. All work will be completed on a weather-permitting basis, railroad officials said.

Miller also said milling work will start on two Hammond-area roadways as Phase 22 of the parish’s road overlay contract begins next week.

Miller said the parish contractor has scheduled milling work on Broad Walk Avenue and Pleasant Ridge Extension during the week of March 29-April 2.

All work will be posted on the day of construction and will be completed on a weather-permitting basis.

In addition, Miller said maintenance work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 5 and continue through Thursday, April 8 on the North Hoover Road bridge, located approximately 2,000 feet north of LA 22 in Ponchatoula.

That portion of the roadway will be closed all four days, and Miller asks the public to make plans to detour accordingly once that work commences.