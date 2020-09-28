Tammie Jackson named permanent Director of Department of Safety & Permits

THIBODAUX - Police in Thibodaux have charged a man with DWI after they found a gun, bullets, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. A three-year-old child was also in the suspect's vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Sixty-two-year-old Tommy Thomas was pulled over shortly before 10:30 p.m. on September 26 in the 100 block of Plantation Road, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.