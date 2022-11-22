From Michigan to New Orleans, The Windsor Court's Christmas Tree

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s tall.

It’s twenty-two feet tall.

So tall, they had to cut it down to nineteen and a half feet to get it to fit.

To fit under the chandelier that hangs above it.

That’s above it up on the second floor.

The tree is sitting proudly on the first floor.

It’s a 25-year-old tree.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at The Windsor Court as the Christmas tree arrives for a yearly tradition at the classic New Orleans hotel.

Bill Wood is talking with Isabella Marciante from The Windsor Court.

And Stephen Sonnier, from Dunn and Sonnier Antiques, Florals and Gifts.

Stephen Sonnier is overseeing the decorating of the tree.

That makes him in charge of the twenty-two thousand lights that find their place on the tree.