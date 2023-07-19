The global cocktail market is estimated to be around $86 million and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2026.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The world’s leading cocktail conference will be in New Orleans July 23rd-28th.

Tales of the Cocktail offers hundreds of opportunities for bar industry professionals, distillers, and liquor companies to all come together to exchange ideas, products, and techniques through tastings, spirited dinners, parties, and awards.

Tales of the Cocktail started as an annual walking tour through historic New Orleans bars and now has grown into the world’s leading cocktail conference.

