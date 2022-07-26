NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s no secret that New Orleans is known for our one of a kind cuisine and thousands of signature drinks. Right now, the best and the brightest in the spirits industry are in town for Tales of the Cocktail.



“It’s internationally significant, the foremost cocktail festival in the world,” said Neal Bodenheimer, with Tale of the Cocktail Foundation.



The event is happening at The Ritz-Carlton through Friday, with alcohol vendors and hospitality workers from across the country showcasing their unique, handcrafted cocktails.



“There is such a variety of activities and seminars and tastings to do. No matter what your interest, there’s something here for you,” said Annie Jones, Senior Communications Manager at The Ritz-Carolton, New Orleans.



“You can expect the most cutting edge, flavors, techniques, glassware talent,” said Bodenheimer.



Thousands of people from all over the world have flocked to the Big Easy for the event, bringing an economic boost to what’s usually the slowest time of the year.



“They are expecting about 15,000 people to come for Tales. We’re in the 20th year, and they say it creates at least an economic impact of $18 million, but it’s probably far beyond that if you think of all the types of people who are experiencing many parts of our city,” said Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President of New Orleans & Company.



With hospitality at the forefront of the event, many attendees are expected to explore the restaurants and bars New Orleans has to offer.

I think we can all say “cheers” to that!