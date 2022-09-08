Getting grounded at the Rooted School

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- A class full of New Orleans kids is getting grounded.

They’re getting a great education.

And, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that they’re also getting a firm foundation in life.

That’s why they are becoming what their school is named.

Rooted.

It’s the Rooted School.



Jonathan Johnson is the former eighth-grade teacher who’s the founder and CEO of the Rooted School Foundation.

He says, “one size doesn’t fit all, a student can enter our program and pursue a college path or career path simultaneously and ultimately put them on a faster path to upward economic mobility.”

For every student sitting in every class, the Rooted School sets up a plan.

You can go to college.

You can go to work.

Or both.

That big decision belongs to you.

Andre Augustine is a 19-year-old from New Orleans who’s headed to LSU to study to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Bill Wood asks, “what did the Rooted School give you.”

Andre Augustine says, “a chance to expand my knowledge, opportunity, open doors for me and it really not only do I want to be an orthopedic surgeon, but it also gave me a chance to be anything in different fields.”

Rooted School grads leave with a job offer in one hand.

And a college acceptance letter in the other.

And a life, with no limits.

