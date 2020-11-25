Taking a turkey in for a touchdown

And into the deep fryer for a deep-dish tradition

KENNER, La – Like a bunch of modern-day pilgrims, one turkey at a time, these guys go for the gobble.

They the Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club.

They really are early birds.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they’ve had the right recipe for 20 years.

They know how to deep-fry a turkey worth waiting in line for.

And there’s a place in line for you.

And a turkey with your name on it.

For Thanksgiving, 2021!

It’s all for good causes.

The Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club provides scholarships at Louisiana high schools and organizes a rewards for reading program.

The Kiwanis believe in making a difference one community at a time.

And this time of year, one turkey at at time.

If it’s your year to pick up a turkey, the location is 4400 Yale Street in Metairie.