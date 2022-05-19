Just order a shrimp poorboy at Parkway Tavern & Bakery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s simple.

It’s delicious.

It’s the opportunity to save a life.

It’s happening at Parkway Bakery and Tavern at 538 Hagan Avenue in New Orleans, from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there with the menu.

And with Parkway Bakery and Tavern general manager Justin Kennedy.

This is Justin’s idea.

For three days, when you buy a shrimp poorboy at Parkway, one dollar is donated to support transplant patients and programs at Ochsner Transplant Institute.

It’s through the Greg Smith Fund.

And it’s through the heart of Justin Kennedy.

A few years ago, Justin gave one of his kidneys to his brother, Johnny.

It was a life-saving moment.

It gave Johnny life.

And it changed Justin’s life, too.