So simple. So basic. So delicious to celebrate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s so simple.

So basically, basic.

And so comfortably confirmed as an American comfort food classic.

It’s the grilled cheese sandwich.

And it’s so good, so gooey, it gets its very own day.

Like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is cooking with Chef Chris Lusk.

He’s in the kitchen at his restaurant inside Hotel Fontenot.

It’s called the Peacock Room.

Chef Chris takes the grilled cheese to a new level.

He adds Japanese fried chicken to it.

And just like the sandwich he makes, he’s the real deal.

He was educated at Johnson and Wales

He has close to 20 years of cooking in kitchens around New Orleans.

The grilled cheese got its start back in the 20s.

It got popular during World War II.

It’s getting fancy, in the hands of a New Orleans chef.