Sylvester Francis, founder of the Backstreet Cultural Museum dies at 73

NEW ORLEANS— Sylvester Francis, founder of the Backstreet Cultural Museum has died. Francis founded the Treme institution in 1999 as a means of highlighting the New Orleans traditions of brass bands, Social Aid & Pleasure Plubs and Mardi Gras Indians.

WGNO’s Stephanie Oswald visited the the museum a few years ago and filed this report:

According to friend Bruce ‘Sunpie’ Barnes, Francis faced many a medical challenges in recent years, and that, combined with a ruptured appendix led to his death.

Sylvester Francis was 73, and there’s a tribute planned outside the museum at 1116 Henriette Delille St, starting today at 5pm.