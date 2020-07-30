Swimming pools, manicures, bread makers, bidets

What's popular during the pandemic?

METAIRE, La – The crisis has created a buying boom for some things, that is.

Swimming pools.

Bread makers.

Booze.

Bidets.

Manicures and pedicures.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has your shopping list.

The pandemic provides opportunity.

Like a gold medal Olympic athlete, some businesses are diving right in.

Ducky’s Pools, Hot Tubs, Living is a brand new business.

Owner Josh Ulfers opened earlier this year.

Business is so good he can’t keep swimming pools and hot tubs in stock.

Down the street, at Angel Nail Spa, people are getting manicures and pedicures.

During the crisis, nails are important to lots of people.

They’re polishing up at salons and with take-home nail kits.

What else are people shopping for?

Exercise equipment.

And any kind of pet supplies.