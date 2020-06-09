Swimmers back making a splash

High School kids back at their game after a pandemic pause

MANDEVILLE, La – The coronavirus pretty much shut down everything.

That’s everything including swimming pools.

For high school kids who’ve been swimming for a lifetime and who hope to continue on in college, they’ve had to get out of the pool.

And out of practice.

They’ve been on pause for the last few months.

But now, as WGNO’s Bill Wood discovers, they’re back in the pool and back on the way to their goals.

The students are Austin Peak.

Jacob Price.

And Gabby Chautin.

They’re all on the Pelican Athletic Club Swim Team.

It’s the location of their practice pool in Mandeville, Louisiana.

And they swim for their high schools on the North Shore.

They’re back in the pool, their home, their place of hope.