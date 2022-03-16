NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and New Orleans City Park are hosting the 73rd annual Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival in New Orleans City Park on Saturday, March 26.

The family-friendly event is a catch-and-release shore fishing tournament for anglers targeting the largest bass.

The day also includes the Battle for the Bass student fishing tournament, Boats on the Bayou non-motorized tournament on Bayou St. John, and a Fishtival that’s free and open to the public.

Here is the schedule:

Big Bass Rodeo Boats on the Bayou Student Competition Registration: Online and 6-8 a.m. on site Online and 6-8 a.m. on site Online and 6-8 a.m. on site Fishing: 6:30 a.m. 7:00 a.m. 6:30 am Weigh-in: 11:00 a.m. 10:30 am 11:00 am Entry Fee: $10, $5 for 12 and under $20 online, $30 on site $5 online, $10 on site

The day concludes with the family-friendly Fishtival that’s free and open to the public, complete with DJ, activities, raffles and a host of educational exhibits highlighting the state’s fishing resources with interactive demonstrations and information.