SWBNO reporting higher than normal estimates

NEW ORLEANS – Like many organizations across the country, COVID-19 had a huge impact on staffing at SWBNO.

Currently, SWBNO is estimating more than half of their customers’ bills.

The Sewerage and Water Board says when they are able to get an actual read on a customer’s meter, the bill will be adjusted.

“We know this has caused angst with many of our customers. That’s why we’re taking immediate action to bring more manpower to the meter reading team by augmenting our staff with external help,” says a SWBNO spokesperson.

“Additionally, we have extended the date to resume our shut-off and late fee policies. We will revisit the timing on resuming these policies at the end of August.”