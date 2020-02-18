SWBNO announce five-year drainage system inspection plan

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) announced a comprehensive 5-year drainage system inspection plan that will provide a complete condition survey of the SWBNO portion of the New Orleans drainage system. The results of the condition survey will guide the strategic development of a yearly drainage maintenance plan.

SWBNO is responsible for all closed and open canals that are 36 inches in diameter and greater in size. With approximately 210 miles of closed canals and 65 miles of open canals, the inspection plan will access all SWBNO drain lines every five years.

“This is a massive undertaking and a critical step in working to learn everything we don’t know about our infrastructure,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director, SWBNO. “There are no records of an inspection of this magnitude ever happening before. We know that historically, our critical infrastructure was not well maintained. As we work to implement these inspections, we remain committed to remedying any issues we encounter in our canals as funding allows. We hope this shows the public that under new leadership, we are doing things differently.”

The inspections will be divided into five geographical areas, starting with the oldest drainage structures. Residents can expect to see minimal impacts to traffic patterns with temporary one lane closures or one lane shifts for traffic control during drainage system access. This inspection work will have no impact on customers’ water service.

View maps of planned inspections here.

Years One and Two (currently underway): Uptown, Broadmoor, Central City, Carrollton, Riverbend

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Stations No. 1 (S. Broad St.) and No. 6 (17th Street-Orpheum Ave.) Includes 50 miles of closed canals and 8 miles of open canals (including the 17th Street Outfall Canal)



Years Two and Three: CBD, French Quarter, Treme, 7th Ward, Gentilly, Desire

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Stations No. 2 (N. Broad St.), No.3 (London Ave. at N. Broad), No.4 (London Ave.at Warrington) and No. 19 (W. Industrial Canal) Includes 56 miles of closed canals and 9 miles of open canals (including the London and Industrial Outfall Canals)



Year Four: City Park, Mid-City, Lakeview

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Stations No. 7 (Orleans Ave.) and No. 12 (Ponchartrain Blvd.) Includes 23 miles of closed conduit and 2 miles of open canals



Years Four and Five: New Orleans East

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Stations No. 10 (Citrus on Hayne Blvd.), No. 14 (Jahncke on Hayne Blvd.), No.16 (Wales St.) and No. 18 (Maxent on Alcee Fortier Blvd.) Includes 40 miles of closed canals and 42 miles of open canals



Year Five (Combined drainage basins): Lower 9th Ward and West Bank

Phase 1

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Station No. 5 (Florida Ave.) Includes 7 miles of closed canals, zero miles of open canals



Phase 2

Basin draining to Drainage Pump Station No. 13 (West Bank) Includes 34 miles of closed canals and 4 miles of open canals.

