S&WB plans to inspect all 275 miles of city’s drainage canals

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage and Water Board plans to inspect all the drainage canals in Orleans Parish over the next five years.



Last year city crews pulled a car out of a drainage canal in Mid-City. That shocking incident is a big reason why the S&WB wants to inspect all 275 miles of drainage canals.



According to the city, there are no records of any inspection of this magnitude happening before.



After crews finish the inspections, the S&WB hopes to come up with a maintenance plan to focus more attention on the areas that need it most.



Last year, crews removed 750 tons of debris, including that car, during one drainage canal inspection.

