NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans have reported two water main breaks around the 800 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard on Monday evening.

The SWB tweeted at 6:15 p.m. that crews are currently responding to the breaks, but that some homes may be without water while the repair is in progress.

The SWB assured Lakefront area residents affected by the breaks that crews are feverishly working to restore service and appreciate their patience.

Crews are responding two water main breaks around the 800 block of Robert E. Lee. Some homes may be without water while the repair is in process. Our team is working hard to get the water restored and we appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/j9apVFgHnl — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) June 14, 2021