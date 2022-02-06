ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of the West Bank on Sunday.

According to the SWBNO, the advisory covers the Upper Coast of Algiers bounded by the Noland Canal, the Normal Canal, and the Donner Canal, which includes the Tall Timbers subdivision, as well as the Lower Coast Algiers area.

Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) as crews were attempting to isolate a water main for repair on General Degaulle Drive.

A map of the affected area can be found here: https://swbno.org/News/BoilWater

Residents in the affected area on the Westbank are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

The SWBNO also provided the following instructions on how to properly sanitize water during the advisory:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute.

If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/