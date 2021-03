HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a SWAT roll near the Red Roof Inn in Harvey, La. The roll was issued shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday in the 3700 block of the West Bank Expressway.

At the moment, JPSO could only confirm to WGNO that a homicide suspect is currently barricaded in on of the hotel rooms.

