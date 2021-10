NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has declared a SWAT roll in the 1800 block of North Dupre Street. According to a NOPD press alert, a man has barricaded himself inside a residence at the location.

The NOPD has advised the public to avoid the area while police activity is ongoing.

Drivers in the area of St. Bernard Avenue west of North Broad Street are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.