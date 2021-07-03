‘Suspicious activities’ shut down website and GoMobile app, RTA issues statement

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority issued a statement on its website and mobile application following the shut down of both due to “suspicious activities” on the RTA’s third-part vendor’s network.

“The RTA website and GoMobile app were shut down by our third-party vendor due to suspicious activities on their network which uses Kaseya software products. At this point our vendor has not identified a data breach and is working to restore the website and GoMobile app as soon as possible.”

The RTA launched its real-time mobile app in July 2018 for riders to purchase fares and plan trips.

