Suspended New Orleans judge resigns amid harassment probe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspended New Orleans judge has resigned amid an investigation into accusations he displayed inappropriate sexual behavior in the courthouse.

News outlets report Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams submitted his resignation to Louisiana’s Secretary of State on Wednesday.

Williams was initially suspended from the bench in 2018 during a Louisiana Judiciary Commission investigation. A letter from the Orleans Public Defenders office that was obtained by news outlets says someone reported Williams had groped and harassed a clerk.

Williams didn’t reference the accusations in his resignation letter. News outlets said they couldn’t reach him for comment. He has in the past denied harassment allegations.