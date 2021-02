NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday morning, the NOPD declared a SWAT roll in the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road.

Initial reports show a subject and a woman barricaded inside of a hotel room at the location.

Around 3 p.m. the female individual was able to exit the room. The wanted subject remains barricaded inside of the room.

Citizens are urged to avoid this area until police activity has concluded.

No further details are currently available, check back for updates.