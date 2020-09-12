Suspect in custody after 12 hour standoff inside Seventh Ward home

NEW ORLEANS – After a standoff that lasted over 12 hours, the Special Operations Division of the NOPD apprehended a subject wanted in connection with an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred in the Fifth District.

Around 5:30 a.m. U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant to 41-year-old Nigel Blagrove, located in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Blagrove refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside the location.

A perimeter including North Rocheblave Street to Annette Street, Annette Street to North Dorgenois Street, North Dorgenois Street to Allen Street, and Allen Street to North Rocheblave Street was set up around the location.

Blagrove was wanted in connection with an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred on August 28, 2020 near the intersection of Forstall and Law Streets in the Fifth District.

After several hours of repeated unsuccessful attempts to make contact and negotiate a surrender, the Special Operations Division deployed CS teargas in attempt to get Blagrove to exit the residence.

Just after 7 p.m., Blagrove was located under the house by the Canine Unit and taken into custody.

Blagrove escaped from the attic of the house and used a space between a wall to move himself down under the residence.