Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage girl in Meraux

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has booked an Arizona man with the fatal stabbing of a Meraux woman.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the stabbing happened on Sunday, June 21, in Meraux.

Thirty-one-year-old Dexter Mutongerwa, of Tolleson, Arizona, was booked with second degree murder June 22 for fatally stabbing an 18-year-old female from Meraux.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, June 22, the Kenner Police Department responded to a report about a single car accident near the 500 block of Interstate 10 westbound.

When Kenner officers located the vehicle in question parked on the side of the interstate, they came into contact with a male driver, later identified as Mutongerwa, who was bleeding from a laceration to the hand. Officers then observed a female lying in the backseat of the vehicle, suffering from several stab wounds.

The 18-year-old female victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mutongerwa also was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for the laceration on his hand and released to deputies for questioning. While in custody, Mutongerwa confessed to stabbing the woman multiple times earlier in the night at a location in Meraux.

Sheriff Pohlmann said this was an isolated incident and Mutongerwa and the victim knew each other.

