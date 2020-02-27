Suspect arrested after killing his mother and leading police on chase in Covington

COVINGTON, LA – Officers with St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting his mother to death, hours before leading officers on a high speed chase.

Sims is accused of fatally shooting his 61-year-old mother, Jeanette Collins, in the chest on Monday.

Relatives told investigators Sims became agitated during a car ride, grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot Collins.

Sims then led officers on a chase, reaching top speeds of 130 mph.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that DaRius Sims is awaiting extradition from St. Tammany Parish on a second-degree murder charge.