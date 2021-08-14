Susan G. Komen announces virtual race for the cure amid COVID-19 surge

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Susan G. Komen® announced the 2021 New Orleans Race for the Cure in-person race event is canceled, like many events in the city.

Instead of an in-person race for the sake of the health and safety of participants, the race will now be virtual.

Originally planned for October 23, 2021, at City Park, the event will now take place on October 23, 2021, virtually – as a “Race Together as One” virtual event.

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants,

many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will

be leveraging technology again this year to ensure we can “Race Together as ONE” virtually– even if we

can’t be together – because breast cancer is not canceled. We know it’s in the best interest of our

community to go virtual until we can get back together again safely.”

“The Race for the Cure serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s

breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a

sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight

against breast cancer,” said Lisa Plunkett – Executive Director, Komen New Orleans.

Virtual event registration and online fundraising tools will be made available through their website. Individuals and teams who have already registered for the 2021 in-person event will receive additional communications on how to proceed with this change.

For more information, call 504-455-7310 or visit komenneworleans.org.

