NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Headed down the hall, here comes the class of 2023.

Among them are two New Orleans superstar students.

Kyiori Washington, he’s eighteen.

And also eighteen, Vincent Smith.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet them.

They are leaders.

Here at school.

And also at home.

And they are both recipients of the Posse Scholarship. A scholarship given to students in ten cities.

The name comes from the word posse which means a group of people with a common purpose.

Kyiori is off to Villanova in Philadelphia.

Vincent is headed to Texas A&M in College Station.

They both plan to study to become doctors.