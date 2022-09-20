NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Grammy award winner and Country Music Hall of Famer—Reba McEntire is now starring on the ABC show, “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.”

Reba chatted with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez, telling him why this show will be something to ‘howl’ about!

McEntire plays Sunny Barnes who with her son and husband own an excursion glamping business in Big Sky, Montana.

“Things happen that upset Sunny, so she’s like I’ll make you brownies or I’ll cut your arteries, that kind of person you know,” McEntire said.

In previews McEntire is very mysterious, so why are redheads so mysterious?

“Oh, I didn’t know we were,” McEntire playfully said.

Because the name of the show is ‘Big Sky,’ we just had to ask what is Reba’s favorite thing about the sky?

“We had nighttime shoots a few times, and one night there was this huge moon, one night there was the harvest moon. It was absolutely gorgeous, I feel very fortunate to shoot here,” she said.

Reba’s real-life boyfriend Rex stars as her husband on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.”

“Big Sky” Deadly Trails” premieres Wednesday, September 21st on ABC WGNO-TV.