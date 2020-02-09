Superstar Jennifer Lawrence photo bombs couple at a New Orleans restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A couple got quite the surprise when an A-list actress photo bombed them while they were eating at the iconic Commander's Palace restaurant.

Richard Schwerdtfeger and Ivana Dilas were celebrating Richard's birthday at Commander's Palace when Richard got a birthday surprise!

"We sat down and we had just ordered drinks when Rick looked and said, Is that Jennifer Lawrence?"

It sure was the Oscar-winning actress! The couple wanted to capture the moment without bothering J-Law.

"I went to take a picture of Rick with his birthday drink, and when I went to take the photo, I noticed that Jennifer was sitting perfectly to the side of Rick in the shot. I took the photo, and when I looked back on the photo Jennifer Lawrence had actually smiled and posed for the picture," Ivana said.

"It was really quite the surprise, when you see a celebrity for the first time! I was somewhat taken aback. She played a long with the photo. She gave us a big smile and it was wonderful and gracious of her to do that. She didn't seem bothered at all," Rick said.

At the time the couple said that they contemplated inviting their "celebrity photo bomber" to a party afterwards.

"I think we had this understanding that we didn't want to bother her. That was her time. She was nice enough to smile for the photo in the background." Ivana said.

"And guess what Jennifer--- wedding season is coming and we are now engaged. You are so welcome to come to the wedding, or we'd love to buy you a drink if you're interested," they said.

Maybe Jennifer Lawrence can "photo bomb" their wedding photos too!

Jennifer Lawrence took home the Oscar for "Best Actress" in 2012 for "Silver Linings Playbook."