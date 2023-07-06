NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork will hold a news conference on Thursday, July 6 to provide a mid-year report on the department.

The conference is expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

