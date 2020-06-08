Superdome will light up Monday night, in honor of George Floyd

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday night, at the request of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the City of New Orleans will pay tribute to George Floyd with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome being lit in his high school colors, crimson and gold.

The Superdome is partnering on this effort to join in the call for racial equality for everyone.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of George Floyd, along with others who have been the victim of violence by police officers, we will seek to remember him and honor his memory. Last week, we showed the world that we can march, protest and be heard, and do so peacefully and respectfully. We will continue to demand justice and ensure that our police officers remain a positive presence in our own community,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell was in turn responding to a request from Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Floyd’s hometown.

Crimson and gold are the colors of Houston’s Yates High School, the alma mater of Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.