Superdome renovations well underway

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic part of the New Orleans skyline is getting a major renovation, but you can’t see it on the outside.

The Mercedes Benz Superdome is undergoing a multi-year, multiphase renovation. As the Saints inch closer to the pre-season opener, there’s a lot of anticipation about the upgraded fan experience. Some of the changes will be noticeable at the first home game.

Right now, construction crews are working around the clock to have the dome ready.

“It may look like there is a lot to be done, but we feel great about it and we’ll be ready for our first preseason game,” said Jen Martindale, Saints Vice-President of Marketing.

The Dome is hoping to score big with fans by modernizing amenities; all while maintaining the iconic look of the facility on the outside.

“When fans come back this year, they’re going to experience opened up corners, much more light and an open concept going into the concourse itself, the new premium seating, more ADA seating and then as we move through the process over the next several years, there will be a lot more to report including the widening of the concourses, amenities and concessions coming online,” Martindale said.

With the addition of field level suites, the shape of the bowl has changed. Once construction is complete, fans will have an up close experience like no other.

“You’re going to have players within feet or inches of you if you’re lucky enough to be in one of those field level suites,” said Martindale.

It’s not just about the Saints. The Superdome is positioning itself for the next 50 years to continue attracting big events.

“We want every world class event that is looking for a home to consider the Superdome in their selection process,” Martindale said. “It’s good for the city, it’s good for the building and it’s good for the team.”