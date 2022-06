At Paradigm Gardens, Sunday, June 19 at 7:30 pm

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Here’s an idea for deal ole dad.

A Father’s Day on the yoga mat.

And surrounded by goats.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at Paradigm Gardens in New Orleans with an invitation for you and dad.

Or just you.

Or anybody who wants to spend a Sunday in a garden, among some new baby goats.

The goats are Cameroonian pygmy goats.

For more about your future downward-facing goat pose, just click right here, please.

And you can stroll through the veggies and flowers in the gardens.