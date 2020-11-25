SUNO to receive contribution from Peyton Manning’s participation in celebrity golf match

INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball in the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- New Orleans native and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be participating in the Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change exhibition golf match on Nov. 27. at the Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

He will be joined by fellow sports icons— PGA golfer Phil Mickelson, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

This event aims to spotlight diversity in sports through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Manning chose Southern University at New Orleans to receive one of his donated gifts. The is the second time Manning has made a donation to a Southern University system institution.

The endowed scholarship for Southern University at New Orleans is named after the late Artis McKinley Davenport II, a longtime educator and coach at the university.

This event will be aired on TNT beginning at noon.

The final donation amount that Southern University at New Orleans will receive will be announced on Nov. 30.

