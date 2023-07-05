NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Southern University at New Orleans students will have the opportunity to study abroad in Egypt during the fall of 2023.

SUNO representatives said the trip is hosted by the Master of Arts in Museum Studies and Interdisciplinary Studies programs. Taking place from Oct. 16-28 the trip is open to students from all majors and academic backgrounds.

Students will learn about and gain an appreciation for ancient Egyptian civilization and cultural heritage through a combination of classroom time and immersive field trips, SUNO officials said.

Professor and Director of the Master of Arts in Museum Studies Program Haitham Eid said, “Students will have the opportunity to interact with local experts, reflect on the challenges of managing museums in the 21st century and participate in hands-on activities that deepen their knowledge and appreciation of Egyptian civilization and contemporary culture.”

SUNO officials also said students will be able to visit notable landmarks including the pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the Valley of Kings as a way to immerse themselves in Egyptian culture.

