Starting in Fall 2022, Southern University at New Orleans will now offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program after being approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

The board said the addition is expected to “strengthen culturally competent nursing care, improve health outcomes, and create a more effective health care system.”

As apart of SUNO’s mission, to empower upward mobility, the program will ultimately be used to rid statistics, develop educational opportunities and propel students out of poverty by combatting income equality and increase social mobility.

A press conference will be held to officially introduce the program and a tour of the 12,000-square feet Natural Sciences building where the program will be held. It consists of:

Three 30-seat classrooms

A computer lab

Several skills labs

Two high-fidelity simulation labs

Control room

11 human patient simulators

A community clinic with two exam rooms, an office, and an administrative space

The press conference and ribbon cutting will take place June 27, at the Natural Sciences Building

6400 Press Drive New Orleans, LA 70126.