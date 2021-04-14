Sunday mornings: plants, breakfast and yoga with goats

Paradigm Gardens welcomes your taste buds & your yoga mats

NEW ORLEANS – Surrounded by skyscrapers, a garden is growing.

It’s in the heart of New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood takes you to Paradigm Gardens.

Akeem Lewis is like the gardener-in-chief.

If you ask Akeem, how does your garden grow, he’s got the answer and the plants to prove it.

What grows here goes to restaurants around town.

And it gets served up at dinner tables.

One tomato at a time.

From ground to gourmet.

And you can mark your calendar for weekends.

That’s for plant sales on Sundays.

And yoga on some Saturdays.

That’s yoga with goats.

Check our the Paradigm Gardens calendar right here.