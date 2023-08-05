New Orleans (WGNO) – Interim New Orleans Police Chief Michelle Woodfork met with the community on Friday, August 4, to discuss the closing of this year’s summer league basketball program, and to share its results.

During the eight-week program, city officials witnessed a turnout of nearly 500 residents participating with 22 teams taking part, including four law enforcement teams.

Also, the program distributed 300 gun locks to residents across the city.

While this summer program wrapped up, Chief Woodfork also announced the re-launch of the drug abuse resistance education program, or D.A.R.E., in partnership with local schools for the first time since 2015.

This police officer-led program is aimed towards teaching students from kindergarten to 12th grade to resist peer pressure and lead drug and violence free lives.

“D.A.R.E. has proven success across thousands of cities in our country, and even internationally; and forming our kids on how to make the best choices will help us to continue to make progress and curbing violence in our communities,” Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said.

To spearhead the program the New Orleans Police department currently has 2 officers scheduled to train for the new program between August 14th and August 25th.

