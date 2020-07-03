Summer hours at Louisiana Children’s Museum take effect on July 6

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Children’s Museum has announced their Summer hours of operation.

Beginning Monday, July 6, LCM will be open to guests Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Two, 3-hour play sessions will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LCM will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for deep cleaning and sanitation between play sessions.

“Families are excited to be back and we are thrilled to offer a safe and healthy environment where children and parents can renew their sense of joy, exploration, and discovery,” said Julia Bland, LCM CEO. “Our guests have asked repeatedly for more time to play, and we listened. We will extend our play sessions from two to three hours while maintaining the extensive health and safety measures we’ve adopted,” added Bland.

Since reopening June 15, the demand for tickets to the Museum has been steady. But like many businesses, LCM is constantly evaluating ways to ensure an efficient, safe, and sound operation that maximizes staff and volunteer resources, controls expenses, and adheres to the State and City reopening guidelines — all while offering an experience that meets the expectations and needs of families.

“Adjusting the Museum’s hours of operation to a Wednesday through Sunday visitor schedule keeps us accountable and accessible to our members, guests, donors, staff, and community,” said Bland. “The Louisiana Children’s Museum is a beloved and important resource for our children and families. A five-day schedule ensures that we are here for families now and in the future.”

Advance online reservations for three-hour timed play sessions are required for general admission guests and LCM members alike to regulate the museum’s capacity and ensure a quality visit for all guests.

Museum admission is $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older; LCM members are admitted free. Adult guests and children age 9 and older are required to wear masks. Parents are encouraged to provide masks for children over age 5.

The LCM has carefully planned and implemented cleaning, social distancing, and safety procedures throughout the museum to protect the health and wellbeing of guests, volunteers, and staff members. In addition to requiring advance reservations, timed play sessions, and a limited the number of guests allowed during each play session, the museum’s janitorial service and staff constantly clean high touch surfaces in exhibit galleries, stair rails, and door handles.

“We have consulted infectious disease experts, fellow local attractions, and leading children’s museums across the country to ensure we are following the highest standards,” said Bland.

Between play sessions when the LCM closes for deep cleaning, exhibit pieces such as pretend food, toys, and other loose parts will be removed and replaced with clean, sanitized pieces. Hand sanitizer is available to guests prior to entering the LCM and throughout exhibit galleries. Parents and caregivers are asked to keep the CDC recommended social distance (six feet) while playing within the Museum.

“Guests are enjoying the flexibility and choice of exploring exhibit galleries both indoors and outdoors and excited for the improvements we made while were closed,” said Bland. “Newly paved walkways from Roosevelt Mall to the south lawn Labyrinth and pedestrian bridge that crosses the lagoon, as well as the pathway from the courtyard to the outdoor play spaces, make it easier for our guests and park goers, alike,” Bland.

Dickie Brennan & Company’s Acorn café is also open for families and park-goers to enjoy a snack, meal, or cool treat with dine-in or outdoor seating or take it to-go! To order online, check Acorn’s hours, or view a menu, go to www.acornnola.com.

Learn more about the LCM’s health and safety measures, here. Reserve advanced timed tickets, required for general and LCM Member admission, here. For information about LCM including annual family memberships visit www.lcm.org.