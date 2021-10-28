Sugar Bowl donates $125K to Second Harvest for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local food bank received a sizeable donation from a pillar of the New Orleans sports community on Thursday morning.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl Committee President Ralph Capitelli handed Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Natalie Jayroe a check for $125,000 to help in ongoing Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The Sugar Bowl’s executive staff thoroughly researches various organizations in and around New Orleans to support, and according to Capitelli, Second Harvest is always at the top of the list.

“Such an important part of our mission is to be in the community, help the community and service the commnunity.” Capitelli told WGNO. “In this case, partnering with Second Harvest is such a tremendous thing especially in light of everything Second Harvest is doing after Hurricane Ida. We are very thankful to be able to help Second Harvest in any way that we can.”

Jayroe says the donation will go to provide 500,000 meals from people recovering from Hurricane Ida as stories continue to flood in about Louisiana residents continuing to live in tents.

“We we feel privileged at Second Harvest to be a place where the community comes together and takes care of our own,” said Jayroe. “No one does that better than the Sugar Bowl Committee. They inspire us every single day.”

“We are going to be here for these families as they continue to put their lives back together, but we do that because of organizations like the Sugar Bowl Committee.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Anyone intersted in donating or volunteering, or are in need of services provided by Second Harvest Food Bank, please visit the organization’s official website here.