MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) — A decision on the Sucette Harbor development could come soon, but despite what we’ve heard so far, not everyone is against the project.

The Sucette Harbor Project aims to bring a mixed-use development to the Mandeville waterfront, including apartments for ages 55 and up, a hotel, a marina, and more.

While some view change as good, much of the narrative surrounding Sucette Harbor has come from those against it. But not everyone feels the same way.

“I think there are a lot of people that aren’t speaking up that are just intimidated by the people that are against it,” said Mandeville resident Ellen Pierce.

Some complaints have been over the density, traffic, and zoning. But Eric McVicker, who lives near the proposed development, said, “A lot of the issues that are being discussed on the project are being overblown.”

Pierce said that people who favor the project are not speaking up because they are “intimidated by the people that are against it.”

The developer has already made adjustments to the project in an effort to compromise with residents, cutting the 55-and-up community down from 210 apartments to 90 and imposing tighter restrictions on the marina.

But McVicker explained it would never be enough for some, “There’s no concession that can be done that will satisfy a lot of the naysayers’ concerns. A lot of the folks going up and speaking against this project are the same folks that have gone up and spoken against everything that’s come to Mandeville.”

The Mandeville City Council meets on July 24 at 6 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.