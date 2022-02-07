NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Litter is a nationwide problem, but communities across the country have significantly different experiences with waste according to a study from Construction Coverage.

According to the 2020 National Litter Study from Keep America Beautiful, there are nearly 50 billion pieces of litter in U.S. roadways and waterways, and 90% of U.S. residents agree that litter is a problem in their state.

Construction Coverage ranked the top 10 states with the worst littering problem.

Here are the large metro areas with the worst littering problem:

10. Chicago, IL

9. Phoenix, AZ

8. New York, NY

7. Milwaukee, WI

6. Memphis, TN

5. Portland, OR

4. New Orleans, LA

3. Philadelphia, PA

2. Los Angeles, CA

1. San Francisco, CA

Of the 24 major U.S. metros included in the analysis, New Orleans has the 4th worst litter problem according to Construction Coverage.

Here is more information on the study.