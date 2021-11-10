Students are number one at Gretna Number 2 Academy

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – Every morning at Gretna Number 2 Academy for Advanced Studies, principal Sandy Newsham starts the day the same way.

On the school intercom, she tells her students to have a great day.

It seems to be working out that way.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features guy Bill Wood says the school is great.

So great, it just got honored as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School for Excellence.

That means it’s one of America’s very best.

The school gets it.

Gets that what matters more than anything, more than everything, is every kid, at every desk, in every classroom.

That’s how a school gets a Blue Ribbon Award.

And that’s how a school gets to be a family.