Student hospitalized after pushup punishment gets $183K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An appeals court says a former Louisiana high school student who was hospitalized after being ordered to perform 200 push-up as school punishment was rightfully awarded over $180,000 in damages.

Former McKinley High School student Tristen Rushing was late to band practice in 2014 and was told to do 200 push-ups as punishment.

He was later hospitalized with muscle and kidney issues. Rushing and his mother sued the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, McKinley High and the school’s former volunteer assistant band director in 2015.

The pair were originally rewarded $185,000 in September but an appeals court on Tuesday slightly reduced the amount given.