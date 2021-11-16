Student Day at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

HAMMOND, La. – “Every autumn the Louisiana Renaissance Festival creates the English “Village of Albright,” with more than 600 artisans, entertainers and educational demonstrators welcoming you to the best parts of the 16th century: fun, clean, safe, and educational.

Albright has a magical ambiance: the atmosphere is adventurous, exciting and romantic. Choose from dozens of professional performers, more than 50 shows, and a plethora of demonstrations every day on a dozen stages. Search a hundred booths for unique handmade creations.” – larf.net

Dates November 20-21, 2021 November 26-28, 2021 December 4-5, 2021 December 11-12, 2021

9:45am til 6:00pm (rain or shine)

Address 46468 River Road Hammond, LA 70401

985-429-9992

They highly recommend purchasing a ticket in advance online.

Admission Adults: $25 Kids 6-12 years: $15 Children under 6: Free

No Politics (signage, shirts, masks, hats, etc)

For more information about the Louisiana Renaissance Festival, please visit their website.