Structure engulfed in flames in Harvey Saturday

HARVEY, La.(WGNO) — On Saturday, the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2, was dispatched to a structure fire at 1112 Crape Myrtle Ln.

According to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2, the first units arrived on the scene and were met with heavy fire on the east side of the building of the first and second floor of a Fourplex. They immediately called for a working fire and requested a second alarm and manpower from David Crockett Fire Company and Terrytown Fire Department.

It took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, with one firefighter sustaining minor injuries. The Firefighter was treated at a local hospital and released. No other injuries were reported. Firefighters from Harvey, David Crockett, and Terrytown responded, placing about 25 firefighters on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.