‘Stripchat Superdome’?Adult website offers $15 million for Superdome naming rights

NEW ORLEANS – An adult content website is offering $15 million for the naming rights to the Superdome.

Stripchat, which bills itself as “one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites,” wants to shell out big bucks to rename the Dome the “Stripchat Superdome.”

The offer was made public in a press release issued by Stripchat communications director Max Bennett.

“In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States,” Bennett wrote. “It’s always been synonymous with nightlife and entertainment. It comes alive at night, with people wandering the neon-hued promenade of one the most famous nightlife strips in the world – Bourbon Street.”

Bennett goes on to say that the city is also synonymous with NFL football and the city’s home team, the New Orleans Saints.

“We have been looking into penetrating the sports world and think this is a wonderful opportunity to do so by announcing a bid of up to $15,000,000 for the naming rights to the Superdome,” Bennett said in the press release. “We’d like to name it the ‘Stripchat Superdome’ and for it to be home to the future Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.”

German auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz secured naming rights to the Superdome in 2010, a deal that is set to expire at the end of the year. There has been no indication from the team whether or not the Stripchat offer is being considered.